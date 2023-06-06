Shop
Up in the hills to the north of Nice, the town of Grasse has been synonymous with perfumery since the 16th century, and the town is still home to around 30 makers – a few of which offer guided tours of their factories, and the chance to hone your olfactory skills. The perfumes of Provence are something that linger long after you leave for home – especially if you happen to have bought a few soaps, body sprays and eaux de toilette to take home with you.
Musée International de la Parfumerie
Grasse
This whiz-bang museum is a work of art: housed in an 18th-century mansion enlarged with a modern glass structure, it retraces three millennia of perfume…
Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Provence
Grasse
This local-history museum, at home since 1921 in an aristocratic hôtel particulier (mansion), is a wonderful evocation of life in the 18th century. Rooms…
Grasse
For a different spin on Grasse’s perfume production, plan a trip to this lovely flower farm 7km southeast of the centre of Grasse. Centifolia roses and…
Fragonard’s Usine Historique & Musée du Parfum
Grasse
At the entrance to the old town, next to the Jardin des Plantes, this ochre-coloured mansion is where the Fragonard perfumery began in 1926 – though…
Grasse
Visitors can admire a fine collection of vintage perfume bottles and learn about perfume ingredients on a self-guided tour of this small museum tracing…
Grasse
On Grasse’s main pedestrian street, this small museum explores the work of Grassois painter Fragonard (1732–1806), whose risqué paintings of love scenes…
Grasse
Once a humble church, Notre-Dame du Puy became Grasse’s cathedral in 1244. The current façade dates to the early 20th century. Inside there are paintings…
