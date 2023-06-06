Overview

Up in the hills to the north of Nice, the town of Grasse has been synonymous with perfumery since the 16th century, and the town is still home to around 30 makers – a few of which offer guided tours of their factories, and the chance to hone your olfactory skills. The perfumes of Provence are something that linger long after you leave for home – especially if you happen to have bought a few soaps, body sprays and eaux de toilette to take home with you.