Grasse

Getty Images/Gallo Images

Overview

Up in the hills to the north of Nice, the town of Grasse has been synonymous with perfumery since the 16th century, and the town is still home to around 30 makers – a few of which offer guided tours of their factories, and the chance to hone your olfactory skills. The perfumes of Provence are something that linger long after you leave for home – especially if you happen to have bought a few soaps, body sprays and eaux de toilette to take home with you.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Musée International de la Parfumerie

    Musée International de la Parfumerie

    Grasse

    This whiz-bang museum is a work of art: housed in an 18th-century mansion enlarged with a modern glass structure, it retraces three millennia of perfume…

  • Domaine de Manon

    Domaine de Manon

    Grasse

    For a different spin on Grasse’s perfume production, plan a trip to this lovely flower farm 7km southeast of the centre of Grasse. Centifolia roses and…

  • Musée Molinard

    Musée Molinard

    Grasse

    Visitors can admire a fine collection of vintage perfume bottles and learn about perfume ingredients on a self-guided tour of this small museum tracing…

  • Musée Fragonard

    Musée Fragonard

    Grasse

    On Grasse’s main pedestrian street, this small museum explores the work of Grassois painter Fragonard (1732–1806), whose risqué paintings of love scenes…

  • Cathédrale Notre-Dame du Puy

    Cathédrale Notre-Dame du Puy

    Grasse

    Once a humble church, Notre-Dame du Puy became Grasse’s cathedral in 1244. The current façade dates to the early 20th century. Inside there are paintings…

