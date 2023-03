On Grasse’s main pedestrian street, this small museum explores the work of Grassois painter Fragonard (1732–1806), whose risqué paintings of love scenes shocked and titillated 18th-century France with their licentiousness. Paintings by Marguerite Gérard (1761–1837), Fragonard’s sister-in-law and protégée, and Jean-Baptiste Mallet (1759–1835), another Grasse native, fill other rooms on the 1st floor.