Espace de l’Art Concret

Modern-art and architecture lovers shouldn’t miss Mouans-Sartoux’ contemporary-art centre, housed in the 16th-century Château de Mouans and the purpose-built Donation Albers-Honegger extension, a brilliant and brilliantly controversial lime-green concrete block ferociously clashing with its historic surroundings. All the old familiars (Eduardo Chillida, Yves Klein, Andy Warhol, César, Philippe Starck) are here, along with lesser-known practitioners and temporary exhibitions. It's 4km northwest of Mougins.