Les Jardins du MIP

These gorgeous gardens belonging to Grasse's Musée International de la Parfumerie showcase plants used in scent-making. Half the garden is displayed as fields to show how roses, jasmine and lavender are grown; the other half is organised by olfactory families (woody, floral, amber etc), which you can rub and smell on your way around. The gardens are 5km northwest of Mougins and 10km southwest of Grasse on the edge of the Mouans-Sartoux village.

It’s half-price if you show your ticket for the Musée International de la Parfumerie. From Grasse bus station, take bus 20 (€1.50), operated by Sillages (sillages.paysdegrasse.fr).