Gorges de Daluis

This stunning network of scarlet gorges looks for all the world like it's been collected from Arizona and plonked down in Haute-Provence. Carved out over the millennia by the Var River, it runs for 6km between Guillaumes and Daluis, twisting high above the river past towering sandstone cliffs, weird rock formations and plunging waterfalls. It's best seen in a northbound direction on the D902/D2202, as tunnels on the southbound lane obscure most of the views.

South of Daluis, the D902 links up with the main road from Annot to Entrevaux.

Along the way, it's worth stopping at viewpoints including the Tête du Femme, a rock formation shaped like a lady's head, and the Cascade d'Amen, an impressive waterfall that tumbles down a sheer cliff into the river far below. Also look out for the Pont de la Mariée, where a local girl supposedly committed suicide to avoid her impending marriage. You can see why she chose this spot: it's dizzyingly high, and a popular location for bungee jumping. Contact Top Jump if you're feeling brave.