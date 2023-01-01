Chapelle Notre Dame du Roc

This hillside chapel sits high above Castellane at an altitude of 903m, wedged into a cleft between the mountains and offering a panoramic view across the valley. There has been a chapel of some form since the 9th century, although the present structure largely dates from later reconstruction in the 18th century. The chapel is accessed via a steep, winding path from town; allow about an hour there and back, or a bit longer if you take things slow.