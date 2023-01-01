Chapelle Notre Dame de Beauvoir

High above the village, Moustiers' 14th-century church clings to a cliff ledge like an eagle’s nest. A steep trail climbs beside a waterfall to the chapel, passing 14 stations of the cross en route. High above, a 227m-long chain bearing a shining gold star is stretched between the cliff walls – a tradition, legend has it, begun by the Knight of Blacas, in return for his safe return from the Crusades.

It gives rise to the village's local nickname, ‘Étoile de Provence’ (Star of Provence).

On 8 September, Mass at 5am celebrates the nativity of the Virgin Mary, followed by flutes, drums and breakfast on the square.