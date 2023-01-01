Musée Gassendi

A rather oddball mix of exhibits are on show at Digne's main museum – from 19th-century Provençal paintings and natural history exhibits to contemporary art by the British artist Andy Goldsworthy. The most interesting part lies outside the museum, where several outdoor sculptures by Goldsworthy have been placed in the surrounding hills, linked by a 10-day hike. It's collectively known as the Refuge d'Art, and the tourist office can provide a map if you want to find them.