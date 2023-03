Opened in 2015, this new museum in Digne explores Provence's lavender-growing culture through a mix of multimedia displays, explanatory panels, archive materials and vintage equipment. There's some interesting testimony on the way the industry has changed and industrialised since the heyday of the 1920s. It also holds distilling displays in its courtyard during summer.

Don't confuse it with the region's other Musée de la Lavande, near Gordes.