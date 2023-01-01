Colmars-les-Alpes

With its towers, turrets and ramparts, this medieval village looks like a relic from a Monty Python film set. In the late 14th century, the valleys around Allos and Barcelonnette to the north were given to the Duchy of Savoy, and Colmars became an important border town, which meant it also required fortification. Despite some additions by the military architect Vauban in the 18th century, the village looks largely as it would have during medieval times.

There's a small museum detailing the village's history, but the main attraction is just wandering round its shady cobbled streets. Some sections of the ramparts are open in summer. The square Fort de France and larger Fort de Savoie to the north were Vauban's additions.