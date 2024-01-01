Musée de la Vallée

Parc National du Mercantour

Surrounded by a fine public park, this intriguing museum explores the valley's history. Highlights include a fascinating collection of Bronze Age arrowheads, axes, rings and bracelets, various exhibits relating to the adventurous naturalist Émile Chabrand, and some fine pieces of Mexican art brought back by the town's emigrés.

  • Gorges de Daluis in France.

    Gorges de Daluis

    26.04 MILES

    This stunning network of scarlet gorges looks for all the world like it's been collected from Arizona and plonked down in Haute-Provence. Carved out over…

  • Les Grès d'Annot

    Les Grès d'Annot

    29.2 MILES

    For an arresting insight into the forces of nature, a hike up to these massive, fractured stone blocks above the town of Annot is well worth the effort…

  • Arboretum Marcel Kroenlein

    Arboretum Marcel Kroenlein

    29.45 MILES

    This alpine garden is probably the last thing you'd expect in tiny Roure. It's a pet project of Monaco's Prince Rainier, who's covered 15 steep-sided…

  • Musée Promenade

    Musée Promenade

    28.58 MILES

    Situated 2km north of Digne-les-Bains in St-Bénoît, en route to Barle, this museum and outdoor park features four trails that explore the region's geology…

  • Réserve Géologique de Haute-Provence

    Réserve Géologique de Haute-Provence

    20.73 MILES

    It's hard to believe, but millions of years ago the Alps sat at the bottom of a vast temperate sea, leaving behind millions of fossils pressed into the…

  • Colmars-les-Alpes

    Colmars-les-Alpes

    14.3 MILES

    With its towers, turrets and ramparts, this medieval village looks like a relic from a Monty Python film set. In the late 14th century, the valleys around…

  • Fort de Tournoux

    Fort de Tournoux

    7.47 MILES

    Originally built to protect the French border from invasion, and later used as part of the Maginot Line during WWII, this hillside fortress 18km northeast…

  • Lac d’Allos

    Lac d’Allos

    10.98 MILES

    It’s worth the trek (and metered traffic) to reach Europe's largest alpine lake, Lac d’Allos (2226m; inaccessible fall to spring). From Allos, narrow,…

