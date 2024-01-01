Surrounded by a fine public park, this intriguing museum explores the valley's history. Highlights include a fascinating collection of Bronze Age arrowheads, axes, rings and bracelets, various exhibits relating to the adventurous naturalist Émile Chabrand, and some fine pieces of Mexican art brought back by the town's emigrés.
Musée de la Vallée
Parc National du Mercantour
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.04 MILES
This stunning network of scarlet gorges looks for all the world like it's been collected from Arizona and plonked down in Haute-Provence. Carved out over…
29.2 MILES
For an arresting insight into the forces of nature, a hike up to these massive, fractured stone blocks above the town of Annot is well worth the effort…
29.45 MILES
This alpine garden is probably the last thing you'd expect in tiny Roure. It's a pet project of Monaco's Prince Rainier, who's covered 15 steep-sided…
28.58 MILES
Situated 2km north of Digne-les-Bains in St-Bénoît, en route to Barle, this museum and outdoor park features four trails that explore the region's geology…
Réserve Géologique de Haute-Provence
20.73 MILES
It's hard to believe, but millions of years ago the Alps sat at the bottom of a vast temperate sea, leaving behind millions of fossils pressed into the…
14.3 MILES
With its towers, turrets and ramparts, this medieval village looks like a relic from a Monty Python film set. In the late 14th century, the valleys around…
7.47 MILES
Originally built to protect the French border from invasion, and later used as part of the Maginot Line during WWII, this hillside fortress 18km northeast…
10.98 MILES
It’s worth the trek (and metered traffic) to reach Europe's largest alpine lake, Lac d’Allos (2226m; inaccessible fall to spring). From Allos, narrow,…
