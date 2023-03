This valley lies east of the Gorges du Daluis. It's a dramatic drive, but perhaps lacks the scenic wow-factor of its neighbour – but if you combine the two, it makes for a pretty superb day's road-trip.

The D28 runs right through the valley. It can be accessed from the south near the Pont du Cians on the D6202 between Entrevaux and Malaussène; or from the north near Beuil on the D28/D30, linking St-Sauveur-sur-Tinée and Guillaumes.