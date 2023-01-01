La Madone de Fenestres

At an altitude of 1904m, this impressively situated hilltop church was supposedly founded on the site where a local villager had a vision of the Virgin Mary; twice a year, on 15 August and 8 September, there's a solemn procession to commemorate the event. The statue of Mary inside is thought to have been carved from a Lebanese cedar in the 14th century. It's at the end of a winding 10km road leading east of St-Martin-Vésubie; look out for signs.

The church is also the starting point for a number of hiking trails, including several that run over the Italian border.