Vallée des Merveilles

Wedged between the Vésubie and Roya valleys, this narrow, remote canyon is famous for its amazing Bronze Age petroglyphs – ancient pictures carved into rock. In total, the valley contains more than 36,000 prehistoric carvings of figures, symbols and animals, thought to have been etched by members of a Ligurian cult between 1800 and 1500 BC.

Most can only be seen on foot.

Access to the valley from the south is on the D171 from the Vallée de la Vésubie, or from the west on the D91 from the Vallée de la Roya via Casterino. Trails remain snow-covered into late spring; the best time is June to October. Access is restricted without a guide, which you can arrange through the Parc National du Mercantour visitor centres or the Bureau des Guides du Mercantour.