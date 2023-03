Situated 9km north of Breil-sur-Roya, the dramatic Gorges de Saorge lead to the fortified village of Saorge (elevation 520m). Perched on sheer cliffs, the village is a maze of tangled streets, with lots of 15th- to 17th-century houses, as well as this Franciscan monastery, notable for its baroque church, decorated with frescoes of St Francis.