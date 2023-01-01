Centro Storico

The small village on the hill is upper Ventimiglia, home to one of the largest historic centres in the Italian Riviera. Medieval walls surround the lofty district, which is sprinkled with photogenic churches, architecturally striking buildings and hidden plazas bristling with olive trees. Shadowy cobblestone caruggi (narrow streets) meander through this surprisingly residential neighbourhood, with locals exchanging gossip at cafes along Via Garibaldi.

The only drawback: you'll have to huff your way up hill to get here. On foot, cross the vehicle bridge over the river Roia, staying to the right of the tunnel, and take the pedestrian lanes/stairs that wind uphill.