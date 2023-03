At this sweet factory jams, candied fruits and crystallised violets, roses and verveine leaves are cooked up in a 19th-century flour mill. Free 20-minute tours show you how clementines and other fruits are candied by being simmered in syrup for three minutes every second day over a 45-day period; visit weekdays to see the kitchens in action. Tours end in the boutique, where you can taste and buy.