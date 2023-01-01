Domaine de Manon

For a different spin on Grasse’s perfume production, plan a trip to this lovely flower farm 7km southeast of the centre of Grasse. Centifolia roses and jasmine have been cultivated here for three generations, and the farm now supplies Dior exclusively. Tours only take place during flowering: Tuesday at 9am from early May to mid-June for roses, and late August to mid-October for jasmine; contact Carole Biancalana at domainedemanon@yahoo.fr or ring to reserve and verify times, which vary from year to year.

The farm is in the small village of Plascassier (officially part of Grasse). Head in the direction of Valbonne along the D4 as you leave Grasse, and then follow signs for ‘Vieux Village’ when you get to Plascassier. The domaine will be on your left.