Fragonard’s Usine Historique & Musée du Parfum

At the entrance to the old town, next to the Jardin des Plantes, this ochre-coloured mansion is where the Fragonard perfumery began in 1926 – though perfumers were at work here as early as 1782. Guided visits take in the original equipment used for extraction and distilling, and end at the shop where you can buy Fragonard scents. Upstairs there's a small, self-guided Musée du Parfum (Perfume Museum) tracing perfume's history. Fragonard also offers 90-minute English-language perfume-making workshops (€65; book ahead).

The perfumer has several other boutiques in the old town specialising in women’s fashion, kids’ wear and homewares.