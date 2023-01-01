Fromagerie des Courmettes

High in the hills above Tourrettes-sur-Loup, this organic goats-cheese producer welcomes visitors. To see its 70 goats being milked, arrive sharp at 8am. Farm tours (one hour, €63 for up to 10 people, available in English) include tastings of the cheese – divine and incredibly diverse in taste. You can also buy cheese direct from the onsite shop without taking a tour. Find the farm 4.4km along the perilously steep and hairpin-laced rte des Courmettes, signposted off the D2210 to Tourrettes.