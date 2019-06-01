Fondation Maeght

St-Paul's renowned art museum features works by a who's who of 20th-century artists – including many who found inspiration along the Côte d’Azur. From pieces by Georges Braque, Vassily Kandinsky and Marc Chagall to spooky sculptures by Alberto Giacometti and glassworks by Joan Miró, it's a treasure trove – although works from the permanent collection are often disappointingly confined to a single room to make room for temporary exhibits. The innovative building designed by Josep Lluís Sert is fittingly experimental, and the gardens are delightful.

The museum is a 500m walk downhill from the village. Rotating exhibitions mean that even if you’ve been before, there’s more than enough reason to return.