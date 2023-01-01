Verrerie de Biot

This famous factory at the foot of Biot village produces bubbled glass by rolling molten glass into baking soda; bubbles from the chemical reaction are then trapped by a second layer of glass. You can watch skilled glass-blowers at work and browse the adjacent art galleries and shop for free during opening hours. To arrange English-language tours, call ahead or write verrerie@verreriebiot.com. The attached one-room glass museum is rather underwhelming for the price.