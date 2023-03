This museum explores the work of the artist Fernand Léger, whose interests ranged from cubism to architecture, society and cinema, and whose bold use of colour and subject matter has meant he's often been credited as one of the forerunners of pop art. Envibus bus 10 between Antibes and Biot stops near the museum (at stop Fernand Léger). The free audioguide (which can also be downloaded as an app) is an essential companion to the visit.