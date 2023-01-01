Musée Renoir

Immersed in greenery 6km southeast of St-Paul-de-Vence, Le Domaine des Collettes in Cagnes-sur-Mer was home and studio to an arthritis-crippled Renoir (1841–1919) from 1907 until his death. He lived there with his wife and three children, and the house is wonderfully evocative, despite being sparsely furnished. On display are a handful of original paintings, including a version of Les Grandes Baigneuses (The Women Bathers; 1892), as well as a number of sculptures, letters, photos, documents and the artist's wheelchair.

The villa's gardens are delightful, awash with colourful flowers and olive and citrus groves. Many visitors set up their own easel to paint.