Prieuré de Salagon

Situated 4km south of Forcalquier near Mane, this peaceful priory dates from the 13th century. It’s well worth a visit to wander around its medieval herb gardens, fragrant with native lavender, mint, mugwort and other medicinal plants. There's also a show garden of plants from around the world, and a jardin de senteurs that's been planted especially for its fragrances.

Book ahead for its summer program of concerts and exhibitions. There are also regular workshops on topics ranging from foraging to paper-making.