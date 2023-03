If all the olive groves around Provence have inspired your curiosity, head 15km southeast of Foraclaquier to Volx, where this intriguing eco-museum explains the extraction process and the olive tree’s importance to Mediterranean culture. There’s also a posh shop where you can pick up souvenirs, and taste various olive-oil varieties, as well as an excellent Provençal restaurant, Les Petites Tables, that's perfect for lunch.