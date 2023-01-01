Château de Simiane-la-Rotonde

Forming part of the 12th-century fortified castle built by the Simiane-Agoult family, who were one of the region's most powerful medieval dynasties, this castle is notable for its magnificent central cupola, graced by a soaring dome, 12 supporting ribs and a forest of decorative columns and intricate stonework. It's a masterpiece of medieval engineering, and every August provides the unforgettable setting for classical-music festival Les Riches Heures Musicales de la Rotonde.