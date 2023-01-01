Synagogue de Carpentras

Carpentras’ remarkable synagogue dates from 1367 and is the oldest still in use in France. Although Jews were initially welcomed into papal territory, by the 17th century they had to live in ghettos in Avignon, Carpentras, Cavaillon and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue: the synagogue is deliberately inconspicuous. The wood-panelled prayer hall was rebuilt in 18th-century baroque style; downstairs are bread-baking ovens, used until 1904. For access, ring the doorbell on the half-hour.