Following the course of a vanished underground river, this 230m-long cave was accidentally discovered in 1902 during mining works. Marvels include a mound of 5000-year-old bat poo, thousands of ‘macaroni’ stalactites, odd mineral formations like folds of waxy skin, and a 40-tonne flint boulder suspended from a limestone thread. Access is by a 45-minute guided tour, which runs every hour.

The cave is 2km outside the village of Le Thor on the D16, about 15 minutes' drive from L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue.