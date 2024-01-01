Abbaye Ste-Madeleine

Vaucluse

LoginSave

Two kilometres north of Le Barroux along thread-narrow lanes, this abbey hears Gregorian chants sung by Benedictine monks at 9.30am daily (10am Sundays and holidays). The Romanesque-style monastery, built in the 1980s, is surrounded by lavender. Its shop carries delicious monk-made almond cake. Hats, miniskirts, bare shoulders and mobile phones are forbidden.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Inside the Orange Amphitheatre (Théâtre antique d'Orange).

    Théâtre Antique

    14.92 MILES

    Orange's monumental, Unesco-protected Roman theatre is unquestionably one of France's most impressive Roman sights. It's one of only three intact Roman…

  • Palais Des Papes, Avignon, France. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Palais des Papes

    21.37 MILES

    The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

  • The Avignon Papal Palace (Palais des Papes) and the Avignon Bridge (Pont d'Avignon or Pont St-Bénézet) illuminated at night under the deep blue sky reflecting in the still waters of Rhone river. ; Shutterstock ID 609704714

    Pont St-Bénézet

    21.29 MILES

    Legend says Pastor Bénézet (a former shepherd) had three visions urging him to build a bridge across the Rhône. Completed in 1185, the 900m-long bridge…

  • Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque and lavender fields.

    Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque

    17.46 MILES

    If you're searching for that classic postcard shot of the medieval abbey surrounded by a sea of purple lavender, look no further. This sublime Cistercian…

  • The red rock formations at Colorado Provencal in France.

    Colorado Provençal

    26.5 MILES

    Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…

  • La foret des cedres with hiking and walking trails and panoramic views near Bonnieux, Luberon, Provence, France.

    Fôret des Cèdres

    26.79 MILES

    In the scrubby hills about 6km south of Bonnieux, a twisty back road slopes up to this wonderful cedar forest, whose spreading boughs provide welcome…

  • ARLES, FRANCE, JUNE 21, 2017: View of a garden inside of the Fort Saint Andre in Villenueve les Avignon, France 1218949591

    Abbaye et Jardins de l’Abbaye

    20.85 MILES

    The resplendent vaulted halls of this 10th-century abbey, within Fort St-André, can only be visited by guided tour. The stunning terrace gardens, however …

  • Facade of the Petit Palais from Place du Palais in Avignon 1441868949

    Musée du Petit Palais

    21.29 MILES

    The archbishops' palace during the 14th and 15th centuries now houses outstanding collections of primitive, pre-Rennaissance, 13th- to 16th-century…

View more attractions

Nearby Vaucluse attractions

1. Château du Barroux

2.54 MILES

Built in the 12th century to protect Le Barroux from Saracen invaders, Château du Barroux is one of Provence's few castles. Its fortunes rose and fell,…

2. Cité Médiévale

4.69 MILES

Wandering around Vaison-la-Romaine's wonderful medieval quarter, you could be forgiven for thinking you've stepped into a forgotten set from Monty Python…

3. Gallo-Roman Ruins

4.99 MILES

The ruined remains of Vasio Vocontiorum, the Roman city that flourished here between the 6th and 2nd centuries BC, fill two central Vaison sites. Two…

4. Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Nazareth

4.99 MILES

The peaceful 12th-century Romanesque cloister at Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Nazareth is a five-minute walk west of La Villasse – and a great spot to find…

5. Synagogue de Carpentras

8.65 MILES

Carpentras’ remarkable synagogue dates from 1367 and is the oldest still in use in France. Although Jews were initially welcomed into papal territory, by…

6. Arc Romain

8.71 MILES

Hidden behind Cathédrale St-Siffrein, the Arc Romain was built under Augustus in the 1st century AD and is decorated with worn carvings of enslaved Gauls.

7. Cathédrale St-Siffrein

8.73 MILES

Carpentras’ cathedral was built between 1405 and 1519 in meridional Gothic style, but is crowned by a distinctive contemporary bell tower. Its Trésor d…

8. Baptistry

12.38 MILES

Tucked behind the Romanesque church, this baptistry was built in the 6th century on the site of a Roman temple.