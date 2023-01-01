Cité Médiévale

Wandering around Vaison-la-Romaine's wonderful medieval quarter, you could be forgiven for thinking you've stepped into a forgotten set from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Ringed by ramparts and accessed via the pretty Pont Romain (Roman Bridge), it's a fascinating place to explore, criss-crossed by cobbled alleyways. Look out for the elaborate carvings around many of the doorways as you climb up towards the 12th-century château and its wrap-around vistas.