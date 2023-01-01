Château la Coste

The vine-clad slopes, woods and and olive groves of this Provençal estate are graced by harmonious examples of art and architecture, including work by Matisse, Louise Bourgeois, Ai Weiwei and Japanese architect Tadao Ando – even the wine-making buildings are architect-designed. Taste and buy the estate's rosés, red and whites, or take an English-language 'art and architecture' walk (daily at 1.30pm). You can also dine very well on site, and even stay in the luxurious Villa La Coste.