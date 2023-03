A wonderful terraced garden perfect for a picnic, from where Cézanne, among others, painted the Montagne Ste-Victoire. The view of the jagged mountain is inspirational – Cézanne painted over 80 renditions of it, nine of which are immortalised in stone. The gardens are opposite 62 av Paul Cézanne. You’ll find them a 10-minute walk uphill from the Atelier Cézanne stop (bus 5 or 12).