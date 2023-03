Built between 1285 and 1350 in a potpourri of styles, this cathedral includes a Romanesque 12th-century nave in its southern aisle, chapels from the 14th and 15th centuries, and a 5th-century sarcophagus in the apse. More recent additions include the 18th-century gilt Baroque organ. Acoustics make Sunday-afternoon Gregorian chants unforgettable. The entire ensemble sits over the vanished 1st-century Roman forum.