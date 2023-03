Make an appointment at this organic estate to taste esteemed reds and rosés, made from grenache, syrah and cinsault (the 2016 rose is apparently particularly good). Find the brilliant ochre-coloured Château l'Evesque, surrounded by vineyards, 10km north of Aix-en-Provence, signposted 1km off the northbound D13 from Aix to St-Canadet.