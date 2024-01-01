Château d’Allemagne

A fairytale castle in the village of Allemagne-en-Provence, an easy drive from Lac de Quinson. It's about 24km west of Moustiers St-Marie.
25.04 MILES
East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…
26.96 MILES
Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…
25.75 MILES
The simplest but most beautiful of 'The Sisters' (a trio of great Provençal Cistercian abbeys including Silvacane and Notre-Dame de Sénanque), Thoronet,…
16.19 MILES
Situated 4km south of Forcalquier near Mane, this peaceful priory dates from the 13th century. It’s well worth a visit to wander around its medieval herb…
20.2 MILES
The protected Vallon Sourn, where the swift waters of the Argens have cut a picturesque canyon from the soft rock, is a haven for for walking, cycling,…
Chapelle Notre Dame de Beauvoir
11.69 MILES
High above the village, Moustiers' 14th-century church clings to a cliff ledge like an eagle’s nest. A steep trail climbs beside a waterfall to the chapel…
25.05 MILES
Situated 2km north of Digne-les-Bains in St-Bénoît, en route to Barle, this museum and outdoor park features four trails that explore the region's geology…
Monastère Notre Dame de Ganagobie
15.6 MILES
Ganagobie’s otherworldly monastery is an essential stop. Founded in the 10th century, it’s still home to a working Benedictine community, whose products,…
11.51 MILES
Moustiers’ decorative faience (glazed earthenware) once graced the dining tables of Europe’s most aristocratic houses. Today each of Moustiers’ 15…
11.56 MILES
If all the olive groves around Provence have inspired your curiosity, head 15km southeast of Foraclaquier to Volx, where this intriguing eco-museum…
15.32 MILES
Attached to Aups tourist office you'll find this shop selling the 'black diamond' of Aups in various forms (whole, in pastes and pastas). It's also home…
15.57 MILES
Travelling north from Forcalquier towards Sisteron, you can’t miss the mysterious Rochers des Mées: rows and rows of rocky pinnacles, some as high as 100m…
