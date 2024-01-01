Château d’Allemagne

Gorges du Verdon

LoginSave

A fairytale castle in the village of Allemagne-en-Provence, an easy drive from Lac de Quinson. It's about 24km west of Moustiers St-Marie.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Montagne Sainte-Victoire.

    Montagne Ste-Victoire

    25.04 MILES

    East of Aix rises Cézanne’s favourite haunt, the magnificent silvery ridge of Montagne Ste-Victoire, its dry slopes carpeted in garrigue (scented scrub),…

  • The red rock formations at Colorado Provencal in France.

    Colorado Provençal

    26.96 MILES

    Named after its fiery red and orange landscape (which locals likened to Colorado), this former ochre quarry is one of the best places to appreciate the…

  • Abbaye de Thoronet

    Abbaye de Thoronet

    25.75 MILES

    The simplest but most beautiful of 'The Sisters' (a trio of great Provençal Cistercian abbeys including Silvacane and Notre-Dame de Sénanque), Thoronet,…

  • Prieuré de Salagon

    Prieuré de Salagon

    16.19 MILES

    Situated 4km south of Forcalquier near Mane, this peaceful priory dates from the 13th century. It’s well worth a visit to wander around its medieval herb…

  • Vallon Sourn

    Vallon Sourn

    20.2 MILES

    The protected Vallon Sourn, where the swift waters of the Argens have cut a picturesque canyon from the soft rock, is a haven for for walking, cycling,…

  • Chapelle Notre Dame de Beauvoir

    Chapelle Notre Dame de Beauvoir

    11.69 MILES

    High above the village, Moustiers' 14th-century church clings to a cliff ledge like an eagle’s nest. A steep trail climbs beside a waterfall to the chapel…

  • Musée Promenade

    Musée Promenade

    25.05 MILES

    Situated 2km north of Digne-les-Bains in St-Bénoît, en route to Barle, this museum and outdoor park features four trails that explore the region's geology…

  • Monastère Notre Dame de Ganagobie

    Monastère Notre Dame de Ganagobie

    15.6 MILES

    Ganagobie’s otherworldly monastery is an essential stop. Founded in the 10th century, it’s still home to a working Benedictine community, whose products,…

View more attractions

Nearby Gorges du Verdon attractions

2. Musée de la Faïence

11.51 MILES

Moustiers’ decorative faience (glazed earthenware) once graced the dining tables of Europe’s most aristocratic houses. Today each of Moustiers’ 15…

3. Ecomusée l’Olivier

11.56 MILES

If all the olive groves around Provence have inspired your curiosity, head 15km southeast of Foraclaquier to Volx, where this intriguing eco-museum…

4. Chapelle Notre Dame de Beauvoir

11.69 MILES

High above the village, Moustiers' 14th-century church clings to a cliff ledge like an eagle’s nest. A steep trail climbs beside a waterfall to the chapel…

5. Maison de la Truffe

15.32 MILES

Attached to Aups tourist office you'll find this shop selling the 'black diamond' of Aups in various forms (whole, in pastes and pastas). It's also home…

6. Les Mées

15.57 MILES

Travelling north from Forcalquier towards Sisteron, you can’t miss the mysterious Rochers des Mées: rows and rows of rocky pinnacles, some as high as 100m…

7. Monastère Notre Dame de Ganagobie

15.6 MILES

Ganagobie’s otherworldly monastery is an essential stop. Founded in the 10th century, it’s still home to a working Benedictine community, whose products,…

8. Prieuré de Salagon

16.19 MILES

Situated 4km south of Forcalquier near Mane, this peaceful priory dates from the 13th century. It’s well worth a visit to wander around its medieval herb…