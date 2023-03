Moustiers’ decorative faience (glazed earthenware) once graced the dining tables of Europe’s most aristocratic houses. Today each of Moustiers’ 15 ateliers has its own style, from representational to abstract. Antique masterpieces are housed in this little museum, adjacent to the town hall.

Village galleries sell new pieces; working ateliers are down the hill – ask the tourist office to direct you to the best.