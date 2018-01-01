Welcome to Saariselkä
Aurora Safari to Lake Inari from Saariselkä
Begin your tour with a pickup in central Saariselkä, then travel out to the basecamp near the banks of the Ivalo River. On arrival, pull on your thermal layers then continue onward to the small village of Koppelo — deep in the Finnish countryside and far from the glare of the bright city lights.Here, take a seat in your sled and zoom deeper into the wilderness toward Lake Inari with your guide. Along the way, watch the night sky for sightings of the famous Northern Lights shimmering and swirling above. Enjoy a warming dinner and hot drinks by the open fire, then return in comfort to central Saariselkä to conclude your 5-hour tour.
Lapland Snowmobile Safari to a Reindeer Farm from Saariselka
Dress in winter layers and make your own way to the prearranged meeting point in central Saariselkä. When you arrive, meet your expert guide and get a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person snowmobile. Then, when you’re ready, put on a supplied thermal suit and helmet, and head off into the countryside.As you gain confidence, pick up speed and zip through the wintery woods. Skim past snow-clad pine trees and revel in the views as you cruise through the glittering white landscapes. Feel free to take turns to drive or ride pillion as you go.Arrive at a reindeer farm in the forest and meet the traditionally costumed herders with their gorgeous reindeers. As you chat, discover all about these gentle Arctic animals that have been used to transport goods in Lapland for centuries, and find out more about the area’s indigenous Sami culture.Board a sleigh and enjoy a memorable ride through the snowy forest, pulled by the reindeers. As you travel, the only sound is of reindeer bells and sleigh runners in the snow, making the trip extra magical. Please note the sleigh ride is short (600m; 1969 feet). During your visit to the farm, you’ll also learn how to throw a lasso, the traditional means used by herders to control their reindeer. See how it’s done, then have a go yourself.Receive a reindeer driver's license before enjoying a coffee or hot berry juice by a warming fire. As you drink, learn more interesting facts about life on the farm from the herders. After saying your goodbyes, ride your snowmobile back to the original starting point where your trip finishes.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Lapland Northern Lights Reindeer-Sleigh Safari from Saariselkä
Put on warm clothing and make your own way to the prearranged meeting point in Saariselkä. Settle into a coach or minivan and look out over the darkness-cloaked forests as you travel to a reindeer farm.Meet the friendly herders dressed in the traditional costume of the Sami — the native peoples of northern Finland. Then, get close up to the beautiful reindeer and learn how these Arctic animals have been vital to the Sami people through the ages, providing them with transport and clothing. After a safety briefing and instructions, board your reindeer sled for your quest for the Northern Lights, sometimes known as the Aurora Borealis. Only visible in far northern latitudes, these glowing lights are caused by magnetic storms and appear as multi-colored ribbons in the sky. Sightings can never be guaranteed, as they’re dependent on weather, location and chance, but your guide will seek out the most promising viewpoints on route.As your sled cuts through the snow, relish the Arctic air and silent nighttime forest. Weave past snow-dusted trees and glide over gentle hills, accompanied only by the whisper of your sled runners and tinkling reindeer bells.While you ride, look for the Northern Lights. With a clear night and a little luck, you might be rewarded with a sighting.After a roughly 30-minute ride, warm up by a campfire with some hot Finnish coffee and chat to the herders about reindeer husbandry and life on the farm.Afterward, return to Saariselkä where your experience ends with a drop-off at the original start point.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.
Lapland Husky Sled Ride from Saariselkä
Wear plenty of layers and travel independently to the safari center in Saariselkä. Next, board a coach or minivan and admire the wintry views on your way to a nearby husky farm.Hear the eager barks of these adorable Lapland dogs as you arrive, and meet the friendly mushers (people who drive or ride dog sleds). Then, get a safety briefing and instructions on driving and riding your 2-person sled. Learn how to drive the easy-to-use sled, and choose to sit inside or on the runners to drive. You’re free to then swap places halfway through your safari if you wish.When you’re ready, hold your breath and speed off in a convoy along the snowy trails. Absorb the cold air and silence as the dogs fall quiet and concentrate on their run. Glide across the frozen landscapes, weave between snow-clad pine trees and wonder at the strength of the tireless dogs.When you arrive back at the husky farm, enjoy a hot drink by a roaring fire. Hear entertaining stories about the life and training of these wonderful dogs from the head musher and snap photos of the huskies. Say your goodbyes and travel back to the Saariselkä safari center, where your 2-hour adventure ends.5-Hour Husky Safari Upgrade with Lunch Why not make the most of Lapland’s winter wonderland with an extended husky ride? Upgrade to our 5-hour safari option from Saariselkä and enjoy a longer husky safari along with a traditional Lapland-style lunch.Enjoy more time driving and riding your sled along a longer circuit, and recharge with a hearty bowl of chicken, meat or other kind of soup in a cosy wooden hut or tent. Warm up with a hot drink by the fire after your sled ride, before your journey back to the Saariselkä safari office where your trip ends.
Lapland Reindeer Sleigh Ride from Saariselkä
Wrap up in warm layers and make your own way to the prearranged meeting point in Saariselkä. Alternatively, when you book, you may choose a pickup by minibus from the Kiilopaa Hotel.Enjoy the picturesque winter scenery as you travel to a reindeer farm nestled in the nearby forests and fells. On arrival, meet the welcoming herders who are dressed in traditional costume, and get up close to the magnificent reindeers. Chat to the herders and learn how these Arctic animals, together with sleighs, were once the only form of winter transport for the Sami, the native people of northern Finland, often with 25 to 30 reindeer harnessed to a long ‘raito’ or sleigh caravan.After a safety briefing and instructions, board your reindeer sleigh and enjoy a memorable ride in the surrounding woodlands. Snuggle under the sleigh rugs, and enjoy the gentle pace and glittering winter scenery as the reindeers draw your sleigh through the snow. With just the tinkling of reindeer bells and slice of your sleigh runners to break the silence, it’s a magical experience!Back at the farm, leave your sleigh and warm your limbs with a hot coffee by a roaring fire. As you drink, hear stories about reindeer husbandry and the gentle, stoic nature of the reindeers from the knowledgeable herders.When your visit is over, relax on the scenic return journey and end your trip with a drop-off at your original start point.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour. The duration of the actual sleigh ride is 45-60 minutes.
Lapland Husky Safari from Saariselkä
A husky-drawn sled ride is an unrivaled adventure! You get an opportunity to try driving a husky sled in the true Klondike spirit. After 10km drive of 1 hour, the professional husky instructors will welcome you. After driving and safety instructions, you will get to meet the eager huskies. You will get to drive a traditional wooden dog-pulled sled while another customer sits in the sled, tucked up warm on reindeer hide. A dog sled ride is an enjoyable, action-packed experience.The whole trip will cover approximately 10 km. Breaks will be taken during the trip to change drivers and take pictures. Finally, return to the husky farm to enjoy drinks and snacks by an open fire in an exotic, traditional Lappish wooden dwelling. To finish the excursion, you'll meet the farm’s husky puppies, say goodbye to your sled dogs and head back to Saariselkä and your accommodation.