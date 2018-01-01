Lapland Snowmobile Safari to a Reindeer Farm from Saariselka

Dress in winter layers and make your own way to the prearranged meeting point in central Saariselkä. When you arrive, meet your expert guide and get a safety briefing and instructions on riding your 2-person snowmobile. Then, when you’re ready, put on a supplied thermal suit and helmet, and head off into the countryside.As you gain confidence, pick up speed and zip through the wintery woods. Skim past snow-clad pine trees and revel in the views as you cruise through the glittering white landscapes. Feel free to take turns to drive or ride pillion as you go.Arrive at a reindeer farm in the forest and meet the traditionally costumed herders with their gorgeous reindeers. As you chat, discover all about these gentle Arctic animals that have been used to transport goods in Lapland for centuries, and find out more about the area’s indigenous Sami culture.Board a sleigh and enjoy a memorable ride through the snowy forest, pulled by the reindeers. As you travel, the only sound is of reindeer bells and sleigh runners in the snow, making the trip extra magical. Please note the sleigh ride is short (600m; 1969 feet). During your visit to the farm, you’ll also learn how to throw a lasso, the traditional means used by herders to control their reindeer. See how it’s done, then have a go yourself.Receive a reindeer driver's license before enjoying a coffee or hot berry juice by a warming fire. As you drink, learn more interesting facts about life on the farm from the herders. After saying your goodbyes, ride your snowmobile back to the original starting point where your trip finishes.Please note: Due to unpredictable weather conditions, daylight hours and other seasonable changes, the order of activities as described above may be subject to change on the day of your tour.