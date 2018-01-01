Overnight Aurora Adventure in Lake Inari

Chase The Northern Lights and spend the night in Aurora Island.Pick up at your hotel, travel by minibuss to basecamp in Ivalo. You can leave your luggage to our office and just take a small bag with you. You will get warm thermal clothes and shoes, then we head on to the small Village of Koppelo, far from the city lights.Here, take a seat in your sled and travel deeper into the wilderness with your guide. Comfortable snowmobile-pulled sleigh is covered by warming reindeer hide and you can enjoy the ride to the frozen lakeside. In the lake you will take a break in the silent beauty of the wilderness. We will arrive to the island where is traditional wooden cottage and teepee. Guide will prepare delicious dinner and hot drinks by a campfire. Dinner will be made of local fish or reindeer ( vegatarian dinner on request).You can relax and see if you are lucky enought to see the Northern Lights. Our guide will stay at the Island and you can get the feeling of wilderness night with safety environment. When you feel tired, you can sleep in warm cabin. It's shared accommodation with twin-rooms / single rooms. Please notice that since we are in wilderness, eco-toilet is located outside the building.In the morning guide will prepare you breakfast at 8-9 am and after that we head back to our office. We will be back at pick up-points between 11-12 am depending on locations.