Overnight Aurora Adventure in Lake Inari
Chase The Northern Lights and spend the night in Aurora Island.Pick up at your hotel, travel by minibuss to basecamp in Ivalo. You can leave your luggage to our office and just take a small bag with you. You will get warm thermal clothes and shoes, then we head on to the small Village of Koppelo, far from the city lights.Here, take a seat in your sled and travel deeper into the wilderness with your guide. Comfortable snowmobile-pulled sleigh is covered by warming reindeer hide and you can enjoy the ride to the frozen lakeside. In the lake you will take a break in the silent beauty of the wilderness. We will arrive to the island where is traditional wooden cottage and teepee. Guide will prepare delicious dinner and hot drinks by a campfire. Dinner will be made of local fish or reindeer ( vegatarian dinner on request).You can relax and see if you are lucky enought to see the Northern Lights. Our guide will stay at the Island and you can get the feeling of wilderness night with safety environment. When you feel tired, you can sleep in warm cabin. It's shared accommodation with twin-rooms / single rooms. Please notice that since we are in wilderness, eco-toilet is located outside the building.In the morning guide will prepare you breakfast at 8-9 am and after that we head back to our office. We will be back at pick up-points between 11-12 am depending on locations.
Lake Inari Ice Fishing Excursion with Campfire and Lunch
You will be picked up at 8:40am from your Kakslauttanen/Kiilopää area hotel. You will drive by minibus approximately 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) to the tour office in Ivalo which is where you will get your thermal outfits and shoes.Drive from Ivalo approximately 15 kilometers (9 miles) to a small village called Koppelo by minibus. Snowmobiles and sledges are waiting for you there and the journey starts to a secret fishing place. You will travel in the comfort of a sleigh pulled by a snowmobile.You will try your fishing luck on the frozen lake and every participant gets their own ice fishing rod to fish. You will use either a worm or a maggot to catch the fish. Then, enjoy a lunch and hot drinks by the open fire. You can also just relax by the campfire and admire the beautiful arctic surroundings.
Lake Inari Ice Fishing Safari from Inari-village
You will be picked up at 9 am from your hotel in Inari, our office is located in Ivalo.Â You will drive from Inari by minibus 45 kilometers to Ivalo River Camping & Resort office. There you will get thermal outfits and shoes. Drive from Ivalo approximately (15 kilometers) to a small village called Koppelo by minibus. Snowmobiles and sledges are waiting for you there and the journey starts to a secret fishing place. You will travel in the comfort of a sleigh pulled by a snowmobile You will try your fishing luck on the lake, everyone gets his or her own ice fishing rod to fish. You will use either a worm or a maggot to catch the fish. Enjoy a lunch and hot drinks by the open fire. You can also just relax by the campfire and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.If you catch a fish, it's possible that your guide will grill the fish for you in the fireplace. This is a great trip even if you are not interested in fishing.