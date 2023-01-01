Reached by a causeway, Tar Island (named for the warehouses that safely stored flammable Finnish tar here prior to export) is now a landscaped park with spectacular views over Helsinki's skyline. Covering 2.86 hectares, it's planted with several different varieties of roses, including the Karelian rose. There's a summer theatre with free performances (mostly in Finnish), a small kids' playground and the wonderful summer restaurant Savu, specialising in smoked Finnish delicacies, situated in the last remaining wooden tar storehouse.