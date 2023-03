The eye-catching red-brick Uspenski Cathedral towers above Katajanokka island. Built as a Russian Orthodox church in 1868, it features classic golden onion domes and now serves the Finnish Orthodox congregation. The high, square interior has a lavish iconostasis with the Evangelists flanking panels depicting the Last Supper and the Ascension.

Orthodox services held at 6pm on Saturday and 10am Sunday are worth attending for the fabulous chorals and candlelit atmosphere.