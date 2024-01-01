Merikasarmi

Architect CL Engel designed these naval barracks for the Russian military garrisoned here from 1816 to 1820 – the first of his many works in Helsinki. The neoclassical complex was home to the Finnish navy from Finnish independence in 1917 until 1968. Today it houses the Finnish ministry of foreign affairs and is closed to the public.
