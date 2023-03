Helsinki's leafy zoo occupies the entire island of Korkeasaari. Established in 1889 it has 150 animal species and 1000 plant species from Finland and around the world housed in large natural enclosures, as well as a tropical house, a small farm and a good cafe and terrace. Tickets are €2 cheaper from 4pm. In summer the most enjoyable way to travel here is by ferry from the kauppatori. Bus 16 runs from the train station daily year-round.