Founded in 2017 to commemorate Finland's centenary of independence, the country's 40th national park stretches over 11,000 hectares of glittering lakes…
Central Finland
Stretching across Finland’s waist from the Gulf of Bothnia to the long Russian border, this broad swath of territory takes in both Oulu's technology sector and brown bears patrolling the eastern forests. It offers some of the nation’s most memorable outdoor experiences in both summer and winter, from birdwatching and beachcombing in the west to skiing, canoeing and trekking in the east.
The further you get from Oulu, the more remote things become. Kainuu is a heavily wooded wilderness and important animal habitat traversed by the famed UKK trekking route. Koillismaa, near the Russian border, is the transitional region between the south and Lapland, and includes Oulanka National Park, one of Finland’s natural highlights, with tumbling rivers, isolated lakes and dense forests. The region is also home to Finland's most recent national park, Hossa National Park, established in 2017 to commemorate Finland's centenary of independence.
Explore Central Finland
- HHossa National Park
Founded in 2017 to commemorate Finland's centenary of independence, the country's 40th national park stretches over 11,000 hectares of glittering lakes…
- KKierikkikeskus
This excellent museum is by the Iijoki, whose banks are riddled with important Stone Age settlements. The informative display zeroes in on a handful of…
- KKauppatori
Oulu has one of Finland's liveliest market squares, and its position at the waterfront makes it all the more appealing. The square is bordered by several…
- JJuminkeko
If you're interested in the Kalevala or Karelian culture, pay a visit to this excellent resource centre inside a beautiful hand-hewn timber building made…
- TTietomaa
This huge, excellent science museum can occupy kids for the best part of a day with a giant, 35m-high IMAX screen, hands-on interactive exhibits exploring…
- OOulanka National Park
Stretching from Koillismaa to Lapland and along the Russian border, this superb national park was established in 1956 and covers 27,000 hectares of…
- HHaukiputaan Kirkko
Haukipudas, 21km north of Oulu at a scenic spot along the Kiiminkijoki, is renowned for its cream-painted, terracotta-roofed wooden church, one of Finland…
- PPaltaniemen kuvakirkko
Paltaniemi's enchantingly weathered wooden church was built in 1726 and contains some of Finland’s most interesting church paintings: rustic 18th-century…
- HHossa National Park Visitor Centre
The visitor centre at Hossa National Park has a detailed exhibition on the Värikallio Stone Age rock paintings. Only discovered in 1977, the paintings of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Central Finland.
See
Hossa National Park
Founded in 2017 to commemorate Finland's centenary of independence, the country's 40th national park stretches over 11,000 hectares of glittering lakes…
See
Kierikkikeskus
This excellent museum is by the Iijoki, whose banks are riddled with important Stone Age settlements. The informative display zeroes in on a handful of…
See
Kauppatori
Oulu has one of Finland's liveliest market squares, and its position at the waterfront makes it all the more appealing. The square is bordered by several…
See
Juminkeko
If you're interested in the Kalevala or Karelian culture, pay a visit to this excellent resource centre inside a beautiful hand-hewn timber building made…
See
Tietomaa
This huge, excellent science museum can occupy kids for the best part of a day with a giant, 35m-high IMAX screen, hands-on interactive exhibits exploring…
See
Oulanka National Park
Stretching from Koillismaa to Lapland and along the Russian border, this superb national park was established in 1956 and covers 27,000 hectares of…
See
Haukiputaan Kirkko
Haukipudas, 21km north of Oulu at a scenic spot along the Kiiminkijoki, is renowned for its cream-painted, terracotta-roofed wooden church, one of Finland…
See
Paltaniemen kuvakirkko
Paltaniemi's enchantingly weathered wooden church was built in 1726 and contains some of Finland’s most interesting church paintings: rustic 18th-century…
See
Hossa National Park Visitor Centre
The visitor centre at Hossa National Park has a detailed exhibition on the Värikallio Stone Age rock paintings. Only discovered in 1977, the paintings of…