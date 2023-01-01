Lottamuseo

This striking blue Tuusulanjärvi building commemorates the Lotta women’s voluntary defence force, established in 1921 after the independence of Finland. Named for a character in a JL Runeberg poem, these unarmed women took on military service during WWII to become one of the world’s largest auxiliaries. Look out among the military paraphernalia for the blue-and-white crux gammata and heraldic silver rose medals, which many Lottas wore. From Kamppi bus station, take a Mäntsälä-bound bus (weekdays only) to the Onnela stop.