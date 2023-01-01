While Vantaa (Swedish: Vanda), a satellite suburb of Helsinki, is best known as the location of the airport, it's also home to this fantastic hands-on science centre, with a planetarium screening films (included in admission). Themed exhibitions (such as anatomy or modern city design) change regularly. Other kid-pleasing activities include igloo building and various science experiments. Interpretative information is available in English. From Helsinki's train station, it's a 15-minute journey to Tikkurila train station; Heureka is a 500m walk south.