Bear on the Anthill

Carved in red granite in 1931, this statue in the small park of Karhupuisto depicts Finland's national symbol, a bear, trying to prise open an anthill. The artist, Jussi Mäntynen (1886–1978), was a taxidermist at Helsinki University's Department of Zoology who was renowned for his lifelike portrayals of animals.
