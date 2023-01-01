Famous Linnanmäki is a real kid pleaser with rides (some free) including several roller coasters and a panoramic 75m free-fall tower, as well as nightly fireworks. Its profits are donated to child-welfare organisations. There are various day passes, some of which discount admission to nearby Sea Life. Cheaper tickets available online. It's closed from November to late April, and hours vary greatly outside mid-June to August, so check the website's calendar. Bus 23 and trams 3 and 8 take you here.