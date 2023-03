Designed by Lars Sonck and completed in 1912, this 65m-high Lutheran church is a Helsinki landmark and visible from all over the city. Built from grey granite and topped with a domed copper roof, it is a classic example of National Romantic art nouveau style. Acoustics are superb: check the website for details of regular organ concerts. The tower has seven bronze bells, four of which play a Sibelius composition every day at noon and 6pm.