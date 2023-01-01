Finland's finest composer Jean Sibelius was among the heroes of the National Romantic movement to call the lake region of Tuusulanjärvi home. Sibelius’ family home, designed by Lars Sonck and built on this forested site in 1904, contains original furniture, paintings, books and a piano on which Sibelius plotted out tunes until his death. From Kamppi bus station, take Mäntsälä-bound buses (Monday to Friday only) to the Ainola stop.

The graves of Jean Sibelius and his wife Aino are in the property's garden.